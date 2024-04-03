United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.37

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 25985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.53.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $49,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,757 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 136,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 27,005 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 176.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 172,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 109,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter valued at $575,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

