United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $149.22 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. HSBC cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.