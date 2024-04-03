United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $14.57

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $15.27. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 2,090,358 shares trading hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,753,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 783,822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,090.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 768,753 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 683,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 184,662 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,661,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

