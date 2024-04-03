US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.83

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.83 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 118996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.11.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
