Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $178.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as high as $172.51 and last traded at $172.15, with a volume of 1558021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.69.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day moving average is $136.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

