VanEck Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 184,238 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 149,500 call options.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

