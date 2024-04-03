VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Stock Holdings Lowered by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lowered its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 672,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,493 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned 1.18% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $34,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS HYD opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

