Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $58.89

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.76, with a volume of 255650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

