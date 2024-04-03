Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is TIAA Trust National Association’s 5th Largest Position

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,523,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.8% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,126,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

