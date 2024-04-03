Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

