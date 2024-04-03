Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

