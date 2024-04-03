Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 373,097 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,474,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 373,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.90% of ICL Group worth $135,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. TheStreet cut ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on ICL Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.22.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

