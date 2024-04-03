Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,592,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.47% of Under Armour worth $124,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Under Armour by 327,200.0% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 73.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 36.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UA opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

