Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,990,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.26% of Century Communities worth $132,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $97.92.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Report on Century Communities

Century Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.