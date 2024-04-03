Vanguard Group Inc. Has $124.65 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,196,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.15% of Under Armour worth $124,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Under Armour by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAA. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.65.

UAA stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

