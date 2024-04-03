Vanguard Group Inc. Has $125.95 Million Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,742,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 645,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 16.12% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $125,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 86.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $46,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.17%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

