Vanguard Group Inc. Has $129.86 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,670,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.71% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $129,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.20 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

