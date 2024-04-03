Vanguard Group Inc. Has $141.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,232,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.39% of Buckle worth $141,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 408.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE BKE opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

