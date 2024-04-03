Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,426,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.74% of Compass Minerals International worth $123,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 120,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 44.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 36,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

CMP stock opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $605.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.10%.

Insider Transactions at Compass Minerals International

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

