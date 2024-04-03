Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $142,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 2.5 %

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $95.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

