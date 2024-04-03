Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,266,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.75% of Winnebago Industries worth $134,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

WGO stock opened at $70.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 37.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

