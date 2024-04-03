Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 93,837 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,418,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.93% of CoreCivic worth $139,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreCivic by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CoreCivic by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 917,105 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,091,000 after buying an additional 641,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CoreCivic by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after buying an additional 520,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

CoreCivic Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CXW stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.62 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CoreCivic news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

