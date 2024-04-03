Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT opened at $263.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.26. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.