Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,918,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after buying an additional 95,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,175,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $69.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.616 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

