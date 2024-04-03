Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $185.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $187.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.93.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

