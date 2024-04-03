Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $245.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

