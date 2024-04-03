Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 57,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VONV opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Biotech Sector Nears Breakout: Will it Outperform in Q2?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Manufacturing Stocks Leading the Export Wave
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.