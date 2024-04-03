Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONV. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 57,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 114,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.92.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

