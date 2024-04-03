Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Holdings Trimmed by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,061 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTHR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $230.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $179.70 and a 12 month high of $233.79. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

