Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of TIAA Trust National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association owned approximately 0.79% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $829,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

VTV opened at $161.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

