Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.36.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veralto

In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $86.59 on Wednesday. Veralto has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Veralto will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

