Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) versus Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Financial Review

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sangoma Technologies and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangoma Technologies 0 3 2 0 2.40 Vimeo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sangoma Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. Vimeo has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.83%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vimeo is more favorable than Sangoma Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangoma Technologies $252.53 million 0.45 -$29.03 million ($0.91) -5.23 Vimeo $417.21 million 1.57 $22.03 million $0.13 29.93

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vimeo has higher revenue and earnings than Sangoma Technologies. Sangoma Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vimeo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Sangoma Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Vimeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vimeo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sangoma Technologies and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangoma Technologies -11.92% -2.77% -1.70% Vimeo 5.28% 6.07% 3.64%

Risk and Volatility

Sangoma Technologies has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vimeo has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vimeo beats Sangoma Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions. It offers SIP Trunking, a telephone service for one or multiple locations; PBXact Cloud, a centralized internet based solution; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution. In addition, the company provides desk phone, DECT phones, and headset related products. Further, it offers VoIP gateways, session border controllers, telephony card, and managed service provider services. Sangoma Technologies Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools. It serves large organizations, small businesses, creative professionals, marketers, and digital agencies. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

