Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Ann M. Hanly Sells 2,711 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $27,245.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,293.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

