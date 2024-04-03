Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 217,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock worth $15,131,081 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.62 and its 200 day moving average is $259.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

