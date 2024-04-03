Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.14

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.18. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 303,616 shares traded.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
