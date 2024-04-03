Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.14

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.18. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 303,616 shares traded.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,357,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,978,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after purchasing an additional 723,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,076,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 483,469 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 85.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.