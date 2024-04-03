Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) EVP Sells $798,131.25 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walmart Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 205.7% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 10,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 182,135 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 122,043 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Walmart by 178.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 95,856 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.