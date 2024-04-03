Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,410.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 76.0% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of WBD opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBD. Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

