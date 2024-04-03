Welch Group LLC Buys 7,440 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $521.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $507.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

