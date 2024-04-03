Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Sells 174 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a market capitalization of $296.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

