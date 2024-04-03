Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Insider Damian Walton Sells 720 Shares

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) insider Damian Walton sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $22,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Weyco Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Weyco Group by 95,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

