William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Torrid in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $293.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

CURV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Torrid from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Torrid in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Torrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

CURV opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $469.49 million, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.99. Torrid has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

In other Torrid news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $142,635.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,188.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 85.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Torrid by 506.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Torrid by 62.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Torrid during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

