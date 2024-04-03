William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from C$71.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

DSG stock opened at C$123.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of C$95.03 and a one year high of C$127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$120.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$111.52.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$200.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 2.6266695 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total transaction of C$1,583,633.20. In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.38, for a total transaction of C$1,609,104.06. Also, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.64, for a total value of C$1,583,633.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,442 shares of company stock worth $5,397,737. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

