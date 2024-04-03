WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.71

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.71 and last traded at $48.68, with a volume of 10793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.30.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

