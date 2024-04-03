WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.56

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.48, with a volume of 2164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $49.67. The company has a market cap of $804.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 29.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2,984.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

