Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.99

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.99 and last traded at $154.53, with a volume of 49189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Woodward from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.89.

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.38. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Transactions at Woodward

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

