Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $0.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 134.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.47. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

