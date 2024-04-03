Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT Lowered to $0.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $1.00 to $0.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 134.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Workhorse Group stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.47. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Workhorse Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, as well as designs and manufactures drone systems.

