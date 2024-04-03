Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 52,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of XEL stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.