Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.80

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 102207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 94,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,661,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,470 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

