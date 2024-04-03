Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intel’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

INTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Intel stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 14.9% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 37,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

