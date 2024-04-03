Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.11.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock opened at $165.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average is $181.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

