Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 446.08% from the company’s current price.

Zura Bio Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $2.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. Zura Bio has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Zura Bio by 66.3% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the second quarter worth about $23,370,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zura Bio by 152.5% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 404,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 244,040 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Zura Bio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

